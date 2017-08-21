Man charged with killing activist, daughter to be arraigned

By Published:
Courtesy; Waterbury Police Department

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man accused of killing an anti-domestic violence activist and her 9-year-old daughter faces murder and other charges.

Anthony Rutherford is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Waterbury Superior Court.

Police say 29-year-old Chaquinequea Brodie and her daughter were found dead Friday in their Waterbury apartment. Brodie’s 2-year-old daughter was found screaming outside, but was physically uninjured.

Related: Suspect in custody in Waterbury double homicide

The motive for the killings hasn’t been announced. Authorities say the 28-year-old Rutherford had been living with Brodie.

Brodie was vice president of Mothers of Victim’s Equality, a nonprofit group that educates about dating and domestic violence. A vigil in her memory was planned for Monday evening.

Rutherford is detained on $2.5 million bail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s