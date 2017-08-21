Man dies from injuries in Ansonia forklift accident

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– A man has died from injuries sustained in a forklift accident in Ansonia on Saturday morning.

Police say 47-year-old Mazhar Khan, of Bridgeport, was working for a subcontractor for Lowes Home Improvement making a delivery of wood on North Prospect Street Extension, when the forklift he was operating overturned.

Khan suffered a severe head wound and possibly went into cardiac arrest. He taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by the Ansonia Police Department and OSHA.

