New Haven man arrested for alleged burglary at Connecticut Post Mall

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is facing charges after police say he stole several hundred dollars worth of items from the Connecticut Post Mall.

According to police, 37-year-old Timothy Wellington was arrested over the weekend after officers say he stole items valuing a total of $800.

They say Wellington had two arrest warrants out for his arrest. One warrant was for an incident in February when $300 worth of items was taken from Sears. The other related to the theft of $540 worth of merchandise from a Target back in April.