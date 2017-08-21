New Haven police and fire crews investigating meth lab

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police and fire crews are at the scene of a meth lab bust on Monday evening.

According to officials, the meth lab was discovered on Rosette Street following a hazmat call.

Sq 1, 2 Haz Mat 1 covering in with Eng 11 on a Hazmat Call on Rosette St — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) August 21, 2017

Crews are currently testing subjects for chemicals.

It is not known if police have any suspects in custody.

Rosette and surrounding streets have been closed off for an unspecified amount of time.