New Haven police and fire crews investigating meth lab

New Haven police and firefighters on the scene of a meth lab bust Monday afternoon (WTNH / Ken Melech)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police and fire crews are at the scene of a meth lab bust on Monday evening.

According to officials, the meth lab was discovered on Rosette Street following a hazmat call.

Crews are currently testing subjects for chemicals.

It is not known if police have any suspects in custody.

Rosette and surrounding streets have been closed off for an unspecified amount of time.