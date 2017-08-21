New Haven police and fire crews investigating suspicious materials in home

New Haven police and firefighters on the scene of a meth lab bust Monday afternoon (WTNH / Ken Melech)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police and fire crews are investigating after a suspicious materials were discovered in a home on Monday evening.

According to officials, the meth lab was discovered on Rosette Street following a hazmat call.

The bomb squad, the DEA, and the SWAT team also came out to investigate.

Officials say they are looking for the person who lives they.

“What we’re hoping is that it’s just a person that’s storing rain water or something. So, innocent that it’s not harmful to this neighborhood,” stated New Haven Fire Chief John Alston.

Authorities say the person who lives there threatened to hurt himself, triggering a wellness check.

