New Haven police and fire crews investigating suspicious materials in home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police and fire crews are investigating after a suspicious materials were discovered in a home on Monday evening.

According to officials, the meth lab was discovered on Rosette Street following a hazmat call.

Sq 1, 2 Haz Mat 1 covering in with Eng 11 on a Hazmat Call on Rosette St — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) August 21, 2017

The bomb squad, the DEA, and the SWAT team also came out to investigate.

Officials say they are looking for the person who lives they.

“What we’re hoping is that it’s just a person that’s storing rain water or something. So, innocent that it’s not harmful to this neighborhood,” stated New Haven Fire Chief John Alston.

Authorities say the person who lives there threatened to hurt himself, triggering a wellness check.