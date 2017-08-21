New Haven Unity event held on Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven Unity event was held at city hall on Monday afternoon.

The event, hosted by Mayor Toni Harp and Chief of Police Anthony Campbell, featured dozens of civic leaders, public safety officials, and others active in the community all in one setting.

A release stated that Mayor Harp and Campbell were “eager to showcase the city’s ongoing, unified commitment to acceptance, tolerance, respect, and non-violence in the face of a national climate in which these qualities sometimes seem to be losing their priority.”