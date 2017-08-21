PD: Woman drives drunk into North Stonington liquor store

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A woman was arrested on drunk driving charges after crashing into a North Stonington liquor store on Saturday afternoon.

State Police say just before 4 p.m., troopers responded to the Cork and Barrel Liquor Store, at 270 Clarks Falls Road, for a car that had driven into the building. There were no injuries reported.

The driver of the car, 48-year-old Katrina Oliver, of West Kingston, Rhode Island, subsequently failed a standardized field sobriety test and was arrested. Oliver was charged with Operating under the influence of drugs/ alcohol and held on a $500 bond.

The crash remains under investigation. It’s unclear how much damage was done to the store.