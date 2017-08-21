Photo Gallery: Solar Eclipse – August 21, 2017

Charles Rich of Middletown, Conn., watches the eclipse at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls, Idaho on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP)

This photo shows the beginning of a solar eclipse as seen from Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

The DeLucia family watching the eclipse from Silver Sands Park in Milford (WTNH / Report-It / DeLucia)

Jonathan Moric, left, and Finn Power, both of Vancouver, get ready to watch the eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in a park in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

This photo shows solar flare as the sun emerges from a total eclipse by the moon Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Redmond, Ore. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Bodhi is ready for the solar eclipse in Southbury (WTNH / Report-It / Sarah O)

A crowd gathers in front of the Hollywood sign at the Griffith Observatory to watch the solar eclipse in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Brothers Lucas Garza, 5, left, and Cole Garza, 8, of Winchester, Va., along with family friend Grace Brown, 8, of Orange, Va., test their solar eclipse glasses in the front yard of the Garza home Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star via AP)

The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Redmond, Ore. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Eclipse gazing at Twin Brooks Park in Trumbull (WTNH / Report-It / RdTrapasso)

Dan Blanchette and his son, Sam, 6, watch the final phases of a total solar eclipse in Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Tim Lucas looks through a telescope as he gets ready to view the total solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Spring City, Tenn. (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Alfie gets ready for the eclipse (WTNH / Report-It / njd16)

White House staff and members of the White House press corps use glasses to look at the eclipse at the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Ashley Ann Sander hawks solar eclipse glasses on the side of the road to tourists approaching town for $10 a pair Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, near Clayton, Ga., a city in the path of totality in North Georgia. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Julian Ledger, of Los Angeles, photographs the solar eclipse while his wife Shayde Ledger and friend Annemarie Penny, right dance during totality at the Albany Regional Airport in Albany, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP)

Ethan and Ben watch the eclipse from Connecticut (WTNH / Report-It / E Casini)

A view of the eclipse from Northford, CT (WTNH / Report-It / Tccomfort)