Photographer helps find homes for foster puppies with newborn-style photo shoot

(ABC) —  Feast your eyes on these precious puppies posed as newborn babies.

Photographer Kelly Frakenburg posed the chihuahua mom and puppies in hopes of finding them forever homes. Frankenburg and her family are fostering the puppies for the Richmond Animal Care and Control in Virginia.

“I never had brand new nursing puppies, and I didn’t realize how sleepy they were,” Frankenburg told ABC News.

Their sleepiness made it easy for her to arrange them just like newborns snuggled in blankets. She said the photo shoot has sparked a lot of interest in their adoption once they reach 8-weeks-old.

