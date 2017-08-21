Police identify man fatally struck by Metro-North train

Related Coverage Man fatally struck by train bound for New Haven

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the man who lost his life after being struck by a Metro-North train last Thursday.

Fairfield police say 33-year-old Daniel Scott Kurimsky of Shelton was struck by a train bound for New Haven. Kurimsky was hit by the train while on the tracks between Southport and Fairfield.

Police say the collision threw the man from a bridge and into a river below.

The accident is being investigated by the Metropolitan Transit Authority.