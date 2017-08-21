Police: Man attempting to meet prostitute gets assaulted in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Wallingford man was knocked unconscious after allegedly trying to meet a prostitute in Hamden on Friday night.

Police say officers responded to a Second Street home for an unconscious person around 8:30 p.m. An investigation revealed that a 56-year-old man had scheduled to meet a prostitute there but when he arrived, he was assaulted by two men.

Police describe the men as black males between 18 to 20 years old. The suspects demanded the victim’s belongings while threatening to stab him. The man was then punched in the head and lost consciousness.

The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries. His cell phone and other items were also stolen.

Hamden Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (203) 230-4040. The assault remains under investigation.

