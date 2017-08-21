Residents warned after recent car thefts in Woodbridge

WTNH.com staff Published:

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A string of car thefts and break-ins in the Woodbridge area has police and neighbors on high alert.

Police say someone went into a home on Orchard Road on Saturday and took car keys while people in the house slept. The person then stole the car which turned up in North Haven on Monday.

Police say another car was stolen from Luciani Road two weeks ago.

That car was later found in West Haven.

