Shoreline company features American-made products

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Another small business has arrived in Connecticut.

This one was established just a month and a half ago on the shoreline. It’s the Mystic Supply Company where American-made is king.

Tomas Gates and Amma Pozzi are giving homegrown businesses a place to be displayed.

They admit it’s difficult to find a lot of American-made products because so many companies have gone out of business, but they are plugging along just the same in a historic building that has brand new life.

“We wanted to kind of support American companies and we want to offer all-American made products,” said Pozzi.

The commercial building Mystic Supply Company operates out of was built in 1930 as a Maytag store.

The store also features teddy bears with a special message behind them.

“They are hand made by at-risk women through a welfare to work program,” explained Pozzi.

What’s also cool about this company is that for every bear that’s sold, they donate a bear to a kid in need.

The company also takes pride in the quality of its products.

“We were so happy to create a community for small businesses and just the products, beautiful quality products,” stated Pozzi. “We love that we have no plastic in our store. Just no plastic, it’s all quality craftsmanship.”

By the way, you can also rent bikes and scooters at the store to tool around town. They saw a need for that as well.

For more on this business, go to www.mysticsupplycompany.com.