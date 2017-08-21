Slain woman became anti-violence activist after sister died

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who was found slain along with her 9-year-old daughter last week had become an anti-domestic violence activist after her sister was killed four years ago. Authorities say both women were killed by their boyfriends.

Twenty-nine-year-old Chaquinequea Brodie and her daughter were found dead Friday in their Waterbury apartment. Brodie’s 2-year-old daughter was in the apartment and not physically injured.

Brodie’s boyfriend, Anthony Rutherford, was arraigned on murder and other charges Monday in Waterbury Superior Court. A judge set his bail at $5.25 million.

Brodie’s sister was Alyssiah Wiley, an Eastern Connecticut State University student whose body was found in Trumbull in 2013. Wiley’s boyfriend, Jermaine Richards, is facing a third trial on a murder charge, after the first two ended with deadlocked juries.

