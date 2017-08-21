Southington sex offender arrested following online investigation by police

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington sex offender is facing charges after police conducted an online investigation.

According to police, Keith Dubin, 31, contacted what he believed to be a 14-year-old male through social media. Officials say Dubin requested photos of the teen and they agreed to meet at a location in Southington.

After receiving the information on Aug. 18th, officers obtained an arrest warrant and arrested Dubin.

Dubin, a registered sex offender, is being charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Risk of Injury to a Minor and Criminal Attempt to Possess Child Pornography.

He was held pending a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22nd.