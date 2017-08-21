State Police urge drivers, kids to use extra caution as school approaches

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH)– This is the time of the year when you really need to pay special attention when you are behind the wheel of a car.

It won’t be long before more than half a million children in Connecticut head off to school again. With that in mind, state troopers are urging drivers to use extra caution.

Fines are steep for drivers who put children at risk, including $465 for passing a school bus with its warning lights on.

Parents should also remind their children to wait for their bus in a safe place, only cross the street after looking both ways, and to tell an adult and the police about anything that makes them feel unsafe on the way to/from school/

