State Troopers urge drivers to practice safety as kids return to school

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — This is the time of the year when you really need to pay special attention when you’re behind the wheel of a car.

It won’t be long before more than half a million children in Connecticut head off to school again.

With that in mind, Connecticut State Troopers are urging drivers to use extra caution.

Officers also remind drivers that fines are steep for those who put children at risk, including $465 for passing a school bus with its warning lights on.

