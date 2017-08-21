Stretch Your Dollar: How to save even more money during tax-free week

(WTNH)– This is a big week to save money on clothing as the kids get ready to head back to school! We are stretching your dollar with how to get the most savings at the store.

Tax free shopping week is officially underway in Connecticut which means shoppers can save on the 6.35% sales tax when they buy most clothing and shoes under $100. But the savings doesn’t have to end there.

Missy Norris, who also goes by “the Crazy Coupon Chick” says it’s a competitive week for retailers and with just a little advanced planning, you’ll find even more savings, so log on and check your favorites before you buy anything.

“Those coupons will be advertised on their websites, they’ll be in the sales fliers and on the store apps as well so whether it’s a $10 off a $25 purchase or additional 20% off your purchase,” said Norris.

You can stack store promotions with coupons you find in flyers or on apps. Then on top of that save on sales tax. It’s an opportunity for triple the savings with little effort.

And here’s another secret —

“Any item you purchase that’s over $100 if you use a coupon on it and it brings the item under $100, it’s still tax-free,” said Norris.

And just because the week is geared toward clothing, keep your eyes open for other items you need. Retailers know stores will be filled with shoppers so they’re lowering their prices on others products to sweeten the pot to get you through the door.