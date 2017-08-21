Study finds link between compassion and happiness

(WTNH) — A new study shows if you’re looking for ways to be happier and make deeper connections with the people in your life to try being a little more compassionate.

Researchers at the University of Miami say compassionate people tend to be more forgiving of others and have a stronger sense of purpose. The study found that they’re also more self-confident and resilient.

Related Content: Yes, you can buy happiness – if you spend it to save time

Experts say daily meditation can help one become more compassionate.

They also say to not only focus on the people you’re close to because showing compassion for nearly everyone you meet helps with positivity as well.