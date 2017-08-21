Study finds link between compassion and happiness

WTNH.com staff Published:
(Photo: AP Images)

(WTNH) — A new study shows if you’re looking for ways to be happier and make deeper connections with the people in your life to try being a little more compassionate.

Researchers at the University of Miami say compassionate people tend to be more forgiving of others and have a stronger sense of purpose. The study found that they’re also more self-confident and resilient.

Related Content: Yes, you can buy happiness – if you spend it to save time

Experts say daily meditation can help one become more compassionate.

They also say to not only focus on the people you’re close to because showing compassion for nearly everyone you meet helps with positivity as well.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s