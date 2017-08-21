Tips to Keep Your Back-To-School Expenses Under Control

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Yesterday kicked off the annual tax free week here in Connecticut. Over the next few days, many parents will be taking advantage of the savings, but there are some more ways to keep your costs low when it comes to back-to-school shopping.

“The average family will lay out roughly $690 for school supplies in the next few months,” said Howard Schwartz, executive communications director at the Connecticut Better Business Bureau.

He says before you head to the store, check your home’s inventory.

“Many of us would be surprised to find out we have glue left over from last year, pens, pencils, rulers, those types of things, so see if you have any in stock,” Schwartz explained.

Based on what you already have, he suggests making a “must buy” list and setting a budget.

“The reason it’s so important is because there are many things that are on display at great discounts and they can turn into impulse buys,” Schwartz said. “If you go around shopping blindly and you don’t know what you want to buy or how much you want to spend, it can be expensive.”

To score deals, sign up for alerts from your favorite stores.

“Or visit their social media pages,” Schwartz suggested. “That’s also a good way to find coupons and discounts and you can be one of the first to find out about that.”

And as good as a coupon looks, it’s always worth it to compare prices at other stores.

“I compare prices for school supplies all the time because I’m trying to get the most out of my dollar,” said Gretchen Lally of Waterford, a mom to three boys.

When shopping, look for retailers that offer student discounts.

“It makes it much less expensive for the student and the parents,” Schwartz said.

For example, amazon offers a special fifty percent off Prime rate.

“I try to save in any way I can,” said Lally. “Back to school prices can add up.”

One more tip: Before buying software, look to see if there’s a free version out there. Schwartz says you can find everything from photo editing to password protection software. Just make sure to scan any files for viruses before installing.