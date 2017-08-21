Two arrested in East Windsor following discovery of 16-month-old in hot car

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man and woman are facing charges, accused of leaving a 16-month-old baby in a hot car.

Police were called to Walmart in East Windsor around 6:30 p.m., finding a little girl in a car seat.

The doors were unlocked and the windows up while officers say she was sweating profusely.

45 minutes later, the girl’s mother and uncle came out of the store.

22-year-old Gloria Sanchez-Cerritos told police she forgot her daughter was in the car.

30-year-old Juan Sanchez-Cerritos was also arrested.