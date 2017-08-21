Watch NASA’s live stream of the solar eclipse

Video Source: NASA.gov

(WTNH) — For the first time in the United States since 1979, follow the solar eclipse totality across the country from a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet.

The live feed will be selected and optimized by NASA engineers to show eclipse totality at optimal locations across the United States. The eclipse is expected to begin just after 12 noon eastern, with the sun predicted to be completely obscured at approximately 2:47 p.m.

The eclipse is expected to be completed by approximately 4:15 p.m. eastern.