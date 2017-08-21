Waterbury man injured in Fairfield boating accident

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Waterbury man was injured after he was thrown from a boat and cut by the propeller in Fairfield on Sunday afternoon.

Fairfield Police say at around 3:49 p.m., their marine unit responded after receiving a 911 call for a man who suffered lacerations in the water and was bleeding heavily.

Police found the vessel near Penfield Lighthouse with the victim, 69-year-old Wigberto J. Mendez, being rendered first aid by Westport Police and a good Samaritan.

An investigation revealed that Mendez was returning from Dolphins Cove launch ramp in Bridgeport when the steering cable snapped. This caused the vessel to violently turn and eject Mendez into the water. The vessel then turned in a circle and ran over Mendez.

Mendez suffered deep lacerations caused by the propeller. Two men pulled him on board, before he was later transported to Ye Yacht Yard in Southport Harbor. An ambulance there then took him to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where his current condition is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation. Police say no alcohol was detected when the accident occurred.

