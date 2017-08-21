Yale’s Leitner Family Observatory holds solar eclipse viewing party

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s the celestial event that the world has been waiting for and it is just about here. Of course, we are talking about the solar eclipse.

The excitement is growing statewide but especially at places like the Leitner Family Observatory and Planetarium over at Yale in New Haven.

Dozens already lined up for the #eclipse viewing at Leitner Observatory at Yale. pic.twitter.com/0XWD84rQTs — Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) August 21, 2017

That’s where News 8 Senior Meteorologist Fred Campagna is to show us how the observatory is using special telescopes to view the solar eclipse.

Playing with some filters as we get ready for the #eclipse at Yale. Viewing party starts at 1 pm at Leitner Observatory – come on down! pic.twitter.com/lqU7zlTeZJ — Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) August 21, 2017

Here in Connecticut, the eclipse will begin around 1:30 p.m. and last until 4 p.m., with peak coverage of the sun is around 2:45 p.m. The viewing party at Leitner Observatory kicks off at 1 p.m.