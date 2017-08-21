Yale’s Leitner Family Observatory holds solar eclipse viewing party

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Leitner Family Observatory and Planetarium (WTNH/ Fred Campagna)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s the celestial event that the world has been waiting for and it is just about here. Of course, we are talking about the solar eclipse.

The excitement is growing statewide but especially at places like the Leitner Family Observatory and Planetarium over at Yale in New Haven.

That’s where News 8 Senior Meteorologist Fred Campagna is to show us how the observatory is using special telescopes to view the solar eclipse.

Here in Connecticut, the eclipse will begin around 1:30 p.m. and last until 4 p.m., with peak coverage of the sun is around 2:45 p.m. The viewing party at Leitner Observatory kicks off at 1 p.m.

