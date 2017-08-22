15 accused of assaulting cops during protest appear in court

Authorities say 15 defendants were among a group that assaulted police officers with their hands and bottles of water.

Authorities say one person who appeared in court Monday was arrested wearing body armor and carrying a loaded handgun and four knives. The Boston Globe reports he pleaded not guilty to a weapons violation.

Police say 33 people were arrested Saturday and four had weapons. Authorities say the protests were mostly peaceful.

One person died in Charlottesville, where a week earlier white supremacists clashed with counterprotesters.