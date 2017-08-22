2 men arrested in connection to multiple bank robberies in Fairfield County, Rhode Island

(WTNH) — Multiple police agencies have arrested two men who allegedly committed multiple bank robberies throughout Fairfield County and Rhode Island.

Around noon on July 2nd, Westport Police responded to TD Bank on Post Road East for a report of an alarm. When the officers were en route to the bank, they say they were told that a bank robbery had just taken place. The suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Alpha Jalloh of Bronx, New York, allegedly passed a note to the bank employee telling him that a robbery was occurring and that he had a gun. Officers say video surveillance shows a 2006-2008 Lincoln MKZ or Lincoln Zephyr enter the parking lot just prior to the robbery and leave right after Jalloh left the bank.

Detectives later learned that Chase Bank on the Post Road had been robbed on June 13th by a suspect matching Jalloh’s description. Detectives in Westport worked with Darien detectives and determined that both robberies were committed by Jalloh. Police say Jalloh was also linked to a robbery of a Citizens Bank in Pawtucket, Rhode Island and a TD Bank in Waterbury on Main Street. Darien Police identified Jalloh and believed he was working with another man to commit the robberies.

On July 27, the NYPD Fugitive Task Force initiated a traffic stop on a Lincoln MKZ being operated by Jalloh and occupied by 24-year-old Loang Manpign. Due to active arrest warrants that both Darien and Waterbury Police had obtained earlier in the day, they were both taken into custody, police say.

Detectives responded to New York City to interview Jalloh and Manpign. Officers say while there, Jalloh admitted to the robbery and Manpign admitted to driving him back.

Officers say Jalloh was extradited back to Connecticut to face charges from Darien Police Department. On Monday, Jalloh was arrested at Norwalk Superior Court and is being charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and larceny. He was held on a $100,000 cash only bond and was arraigned, according to officials.

On Monday, officers say they arrested Manpign at Norwalk Court by Westport Police. They say he is being charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit larceny. He is being held on a $100,000 cash only bond and was arraigned on Tuesday. Police say Manpign was previously extradited from New York by Waterbury Police Department to face his charges in Connecticut before he was arrested on Monday.