8 Minute Meals: Turkey Meatballs

(WTNH)- Health coach and chef Nikki Gallias whips up some easy turkey meatballs the whole family is sure to love. For more on Nikki, check out her blog here.

Turkey meatballs

Ingredients

• Ground Turkey (1lb)

• Avocado oil or any light tasting oil

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1 teaspoon of salt

• 4 zucchinis

• 1 egg

• ¼ cup of almond flour

Instructions:

Preheat Oven to 350 and slightly grease a baking tray.

In a food processor pulse your zucchini until it is chopped very small and fine.

You can also spiralize your zucchini and then chop them to a more manageable

size or just dice your zucchini. Add the ground turkey, zucchini, garlic powder,

black pepper, salt, egg and mix really well. Once it is all mixed add the almond

flour and turn gently.

Heat avocado oil or coconut oil on a pan and add meatballs once the oil is hot.

Do this in batches. Fry both sides until brown and firm and then put them on a

gently greased baking tray. Once you have made your turkey meatballs and they

are all on the baking tray, heat in the oven for 4-­5 minutes to ensure they are

cooked through.

Serve warm with roasted red pepper sauce, any good dipping sauce and your

favorite vegetables. Makes a great appetizer too.

Bon appetite!