8 Minute Meals: Turkey Meatballs

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)- Health coach and chef Nikki Gallias whips up some easy turkey meatballs the whole family is sure to love. For more on Nikki, check out her blog here.

Turkey meatballs

Ingredients
• Ground Turkey (1lb)
• Avocado oil or any light tasting oil
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 1 teaspoon of salt
• 4 zucchinis
• 1 egg
• ¼ cup of almond flour

Instructions:
Preheat Oven to 350 and slightly grease a baking tray.
In a food processor pulse your zucchini until it is chopped very small and fine.
You can also spiralize your zucchini and then chop them to a more manageable
size or just dice your zucchini. Add the ground turkey, zucchini, garlic powder,
black pepper, salt, egg and mix really well. Once it is all mixed add the almond
flour and turn gently.
Heat avocado oil or coconut oil on a pan and add meatballs once the oil is hot.
Do this in batches. Fry both sides until brown and firm and then put them on a
gently greased baking tray. Once you have made your turkey meatballs and they
are all on the baking tray, heat in the oven for 4-­5 minutes to ensure they are
cooked through.

Serve warm with roasted red pepper sauce, any good dipping sauce and your
favorite vegetables. Makes a great appetizer too.

Bon appetite!

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s