9 cars recovered after Hartford Police crack down on auto thefts

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police in Hartford are cracking down on auto thefts.

Police say on Monday, members of the Hartford Police Major Crimes Auto Theft Unit,Traffic Division and North And South Community Service Officers conducted a major auto theft investigation.

During the citywide hunt, nine stolen vehicles were recovered, as well as a dirt bike.

HPD conducts all-day, multi-division Autotheft detail. 2 more juvy’s arrested for driving stolen cars. 9 cars recovered. pic.twitter.com/DOPKuZwWgb — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) August 22, 2017

Police say two juveniles have been arrested for operating stolen vehicles but additional arrests are pending.