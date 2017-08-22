Ansonia man arrested in connection with Seymour bank robbery

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Seymour police have made an arrest in connection with a bank robbery in the Klarides Village shopping plaza last Saturday.

Just after 10:00 a.m. on August 19th, Seymour officers responded to a hold-up alarm at the TD Bank location at 249 Bank Street. Officers responded and confirmed that the robbery had taken place.

According to police, the suspect handed the teller a note indicating that they were being robbed and demanded money. The suspect indicated that he had a weapon, but no weapon was ever displayed.

The bank teller complied with his demand, and he fled from the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses observed the suspect get into a parked car, and then drove away from the scene. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Officers spoke to witnesses and gathered evidence. A short time later, police saw 21-year-old Steven Gomez-Maya, of Ansonia, drive away from his home in a similar vehicle to the one witnesses saw used in the robbery. Officers stopped Gomez-Maya, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Seymour police said that after stopping Gomez-Maya, they later executed two search warrants and recovered additional evidence related to the bank robbery. Police identified and arrested their suspect within three hours of the robbery.