Australia Zoo asks public to help name baby koala

QUEENSLAND, Australia (WTNH) — A rare white koala was born recently at the Australia Zoo, and they’re looking for your help to name the little joey.

According to the Australia.com facebook page, the baby koala, a girl, is the Australia Zoo’s first ever white koala joey. The zoo says that she is no albino, but her white fur is extremely rare.

Zookeepers have a dozen koala joeys that have been born at the Australia Zoo so far in 2017. Visitors can see all of the little joeys now at the zoo.

Over 3,000 possible names have already been submitted. Here are just a few of the examples already sent in.

You can submit yours now on the Australia.com facebook page.