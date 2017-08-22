Connecticut lawmakers consider plan to increase Sales Tax

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Eight full weeks into the state budget stalemate and top Democrat and Republican leaders are meeting at the Capitol for the first time this month.

Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz has been meeting with members of his caucus on a budget plan that includes increasing the Sales Tax, to a level he says is somewhere less than 6.99%, and allowing the cities and towns to impose the “Restaurant Tax” up to an additional one percent on the Sales Tax to provide funding for the cities and towns.

There’s added pressure to get a deal now because of the Governor’s new Executive Order cutting school aid to 139 communities in order to “hold harmless” communities like New Haven, Waterbury, Hartford and Bridgeport.

Senate Democratic Leader Looney has said his caucus is considering the Sales Tax ideas. The week of September 11 still appears to be the target date for an actual vote.

