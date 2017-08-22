Courtney to award medals to families of WWII veterans

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The families of two World War II veterans gathered at City Hall for a long awaited honor.

Congressman Joe Courtney presented family members of Private First Class John A. Chambers and Boatswain’s Mate Second Class Albert C. Johnson with the medals they earned during their service.

PFC Chambers was a U.S. Army Medic who served in the 511th Parachute Infantry Medical Detachment. He fought in battles in New Guinea, Southern Philippines, and Luzon from November 1940 to October 1945.

His daughter Terri Loring and her brother who flew in from California will accept the medals.

PFC Chambers lived in New London and died on July 4, 2007.

Here is a list of the medals he earned.

BRONZE STAR MEDAL

PURPLE HEART MEDAL FOR WOUNDS RECEIVED IN COMBAT ON 28 MARCH 1945

AMERICAN DEFENSE SERVICE MEDAL

AMERICAN CAMPAIGN MEDAL

ASIATIC PACIFIC CAMPAIGN MEDAL W/3 BRONZE STARS

WORLD WAR II VICTORY MEDAL

CAMBAT MEDICAL BADGE 1ST AWARD

PHILIPPINE LIBERATION RIBBON W/1BRONZE SERVICE STAR

HONORABLE SERVICE LAPEL BUTTON WWII

BM2 Johnson served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Marvin H McIntyre. The transport attack ship was named for the secretary of the navy who died in office in 1943. It is the only ship in the Haskell Class not named after a county.

Johnson’s war missions included Lunga Point Guadalcanal and the initial attack on Okinawa. He took a marine wounded to Siapan. His second mission took him to the Philippines, Leyte, and New Guinea. His third mission was to Guam and the Islands West and Central Pacific. His final duty was Magic Carpet Duty in Nagasaki.

Johnson served from May 1944 to 1946. He lived in Quaker Hill and died on March 28, 2006.

His wife Mary Loud Johnson will accept the medals on his behalf.

Here is a list of the medals he earned.

COMBAT ACTION RIBBON

AMERICAN CAMPAIGN MEDAL

ASIATIC PACIFIC CAMPAIGN MEDAL W/1 BRONZE STAR

WORLD WAR II VICTORY MEDAL

NAVY OCCUPATION SERVICE MEDAL W/ASIA CLASP

HONORABLE DISCHARGE BUTTON

HONORABLE SERVICE LAPEL PIN (RUPTURED DUCK)

AMPHIBIOUS FORCE INSIGNIA BADGE

The ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers.