Crews work to repair broken water main in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A water main break has closed a road in West Hartford Tuesday morning.

The Metropolitan District Commission confirms to News 8 that at around 4 a.m., there was a 6 inch water main break in the area of 15 Crosshill Road. That road is expected to be shut down for 5 to 7 hours as crews make repairs. The repairs are expected to be complete between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

There are 17 homes on Crosshill Road between Boswell Road and Greenacres Avenue that will be affected by the shutdown.

The MDC says the main was installed in 1940.

