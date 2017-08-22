Danbury nanny accused of burning kids sentenced to 15 years in jail

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury nanny will be spending time behind bars after allegedly burning and beating kids in her care two years ago.

Lidia Quilligana was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.

Related Content: Nanny accused of burning, beating kids accepts plea deal

She accepted a plea deal last month after being accused of burning a 3-year-old’s hand and leg on a hot stove and trapping her inside a toy chest.

Quilligana was arrested in 2015 after police say video showed her abusing the 3-year-old and her 1-year-old twin siblings.

Related Content: Police say video shows abuse of 3-year-old child by nanny