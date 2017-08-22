Danielson man facing charges stemming from 2013 sexual assault

DANIELSON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danielson man was arrested on Monday for his alleged connection to a 2013 sexual assault incident.

According to police, Shad Morin, 41, sexually assaulted a then 11-year-old girl in Willimantic back in 2013.

Eastern District Major Crimes detectives made the arrest after a lengthy investigation and obtaining a warrant.

Morin is facing charges of Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

He is being held on a $350,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.