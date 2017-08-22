East Hartford man arrested for alleged burglary at Hamden business

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Hartford man is facing charges after police say he took power tools and a motor vehicle from a Hamden business.

Police responded to a call on Aug. 5th at JLS Paving on Tabor Street of a reported burglary.

Officers say Edwin Doss, 34, forced his way through a side door and took power tools and the keys to a truck that was parked nearby.

Officials arrested Doss in Hartford following the application of an arrest warrant. He is facing charges of Burglary in the 3rd Degree and Larceny in the 1st Degree.

Doss was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 5.