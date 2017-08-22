Fairfield American to take on New Jersey in another do or die game

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– If you stayed up to watch the Little League World Series, you were not disappointed. The boys from Fairfield holding their own and putting on an impressive show in the Little League World Series.

The come from behind victory puts the Connecticut team just two wins away from a championship.

It’s another do or die game Tuesday night, but only because Fairfield American came from behind for a big win Monday night.

It did not look good in the third when the team from Walla Walla Washington went up 5-2 on a hit batter and two singles. But then came the bottom of the fourth. Christian Smith launched a bomb to center field. That tied things up 5-5, and the crowd went wild, at least the Connecticut crowd did.

But wait, there’s more. Ethan Righter takes one deep, that scores one more. That makes the score 6-5, and this fourth inning turning into one these kids are going to remember the rest of their lives.

Michael Ianazzo, up next. He kept things going, making it 7-5 and they still aren’t done in that fourth inning. A wild pitch bring in another run, they keep going like this. They started the bottom of the fourth down 5-2. they ended it up 10-5.

Players say, once the hits started, they just kept coming.

“Seemed like it was like dead and then right when he hit it, it just got nuts and everyone was up and that’s what got our mood, I guess, and that’s when, I think, it was contagious,” said Ianazzo.

Contagious enough that Fairfield ended up scoring 14 runs, 8 in one inning. Final score 14-6. This means Fairfield is one of just four American teams left, and they play New Jersey Tuesday night to see who will play for the championship on the U.S. side of the bracket. That winner then plays the international winner for the over all championship.

Fairfield already beat this New Jersey team once in this tournament, but only by one run.

Nothing but do or die, win or go home games from here on, and the game Tuesday night starts at 7:30 p.m.