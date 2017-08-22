Hundreds rally for love in anti-hate rally in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people in our state rallied for love on Tuesday.

Communities came together for multiple anti-hate rallies across the state.

People from around the state gathered in Wallingford and Norwich spreading the message of peace and love after the tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ten days after a driver plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville at a racially charged rally, more than a hundred people came together in Norwich to stand against hate. Heather Heyer was killed in that hit and run.

“I actually appreciate very very much that Heather, the young lady that was killed, she was not marching for her cause. She was there marching for someone else for my cause!” said Reverend Gregory Perry, the President of the Norwich Clergy Assn.

“I’m certainly not going to go down to Charlottesville, Virginia, but to be here in Norwich, Connecticut, we have a fairly good population for a small, old town,” said Mike Gere, a Norwich resident.

As you take a look around at all of the rally goers here on the steps of City Hall in Norwich, there’s a lot of police activity. The Police Chief was there. The police were out in force in uniform. There were even some you can’t see.

They say they are not taking any chances with security, however they believe the message of love will prevail.

“Everybody feels safe as a community and that we all accept each other. We all want to be here for each other. This is where we stand,” said Angelo Callis of Norwich.

And together they stood, shoulder to shoulder for each other, for solidarity and for peace.

“Being a member of the Sikh community was really important for us to show up here because that was the same hate group who attacked the Sikh temple in Wisconsin, five years ago in the same month of August. Our community is really feeling that pain first hand,” said Singh Khalsa of Norwich.

Interestingly, there were a lot of young children at the peace rally. As one man said, the change may have to start at their generation.