Jared Kushner heads to the Middle East

By Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the White House, in Washington. The real estate company owned by Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Kushner, is no longer pursuing a deal to develop housing at an industrial site in New Jersey. Bloomberg News is reporting that the Kushner Companies had put in a $150 million bid to buy a 95-acre industrial site in Jersey City for housing, but is no longer interested in the development. Kushner Cos. spokesman James Yolles says the company decided late last year that the “economics of the deal” was not attractive enough. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(CNN) — White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell and envoy Jason Greenblatt left Sunday for a Middle East tour that will take them from Gulf states to Israel and the Palestinian territories, a White House official confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

The trio, which is looking to make inroads on a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, will arrive in Israel on Wednesday night. They will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday, the official said.

CNN previously reported that the three officials planned to make a trip to the Middle East this month. Politico first reported the date of the trip.

Trump has asked some of his most trusted advisers to spearhead efforts toward achieving a lasting peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians — an issue the White House has repeatedly said is a top priority for the President.

Related Content: Trump announces plan to increase U.S. presence in Afghanistan

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, has worked closely with assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt on the issue but tensions have escalated in recent months despite attempted negotiations.

Both men were part of a US delegation that traveled to the Middle East for meetings with Netanyahu and Abbas in June.

In May, Kushner and Greenblatt both accompanied the President on his visit to Jerusalem and Bethlehem to discuss a peace agreement.

Since then, conversations have been ongoing, a White House official said.

Kushner, the 36-year-old commercial real estate magnate whose marriage to Trump’s eldest daughter has thrust the otherwise inexperienced diplomat into the center of US foreign relations, now wields a hefty foreign affairs portfolio in the Trump administration.

He has compiled a globe-spanning itinerary including North America, the Middle East and China.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s