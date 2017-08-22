Jerry Lewis’ cause of death revealed

Jerry Lewis
FILE - In this April 12, 2014, file photo, actor and comedian Jerry Lewis poses during an interview at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Lewis, the comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, has died. Publicist Candi Cazau said Lewis passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, at age 91 in Las Vegas with his family by his side. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Images, File)

(WTNH) — A coroner in Nevada has given an update on the death of legendary comedian Jerry Lewis.

The coroner says Lewis died from “heart failure due to peripheral vascular disease.”

Lewis was not only a comedian, but a filmmaker and actor as well.

He died Sunday in Las Vegas at the age of 91.

Lewis was also well known for his work as a philanthropist, working for decades to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and his Jerry’s Kids charity.

