Jerry Lewis’ cause of death revealed

(WTNH) — A coroner in Nevada has given an update on the death of legendary comedian Jerry Lewis.

The coroner says Lewis died from “heart failure due to peripheral vascular disease.”

Lewis was not only a comedian, but a filmmaker and actor as well.

He died Sunday in Las Vegas at the age of 91.

Lewis was also well known for his work as a philanthropist, working for decades to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and his Jerry’s Kids charity.