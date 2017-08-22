Little League World Series an incredible experience for Randazzo family

Erik Dobratz, Sports Team 8 Anchor Published:

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WTNH) — The weather for Tuesday night’s Little League World Series game for Fairfield American doesn’t look promising, and it appears that mother nature is the only thing that can slow this Connecticut team down.

On Monday night, the dream season continued with a dramatic come from behind win against Walla Walla, Washington.

Related Content: Pin trading a big part of Little League World Series

It was an especially exciting experience for the Randozzo family.

Mike Randazzo serves as the team’s manager while his son, Leo, plays third base. With his wife, Lisa, cheering from the stands, this is an experience that will last a lifetime.

“…We are a huge baseball family from Mike playing at Senior Hall to my son playing through the Little League and going to college to play,” said Lisa. “It is amazing. It is a dream come true…the best baseball experience you can ask for.”

“How does this rank as the best baseball part of your life?” Mike asked himself. “I didn’t even have to hesitate. It’s at the top of the list. I don’t think it’s even close in spite [of] all the accolades that I was fortunate to have over my life, nothing even compares to this, not even close.”

Mike also mentioned the special bond the game helps him create with his son.

“…To be able to do this with my son, it’s absolutely incredible. I’ll stop there because I’ll probably get emotional so let’s move on,” he joked.

Fairfield American will hope to move on itself Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s