Man arrested for sexual assault of North Canaan teen

Taiel Daeson Gookool (State Police)

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Greenwich man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in North Canaan.

State Police say on November 12, 2016, the father of the 14-year-old girl reported to troopers that a sexual assault had occurred at a home in North Canaan.

After an extensive investigation by detectives in the Western District Major Crime Squad, 22-year-old Taiel Daeson Gookool was arrested on sexual assault charges. He was also charged with risk of injury and providing alcohol to a minor.

During processing, Gookool also refused to be fingerprinted, so he was additionally charged with refusal to submit to fingerprinting.

Gookool was held on a $100,000 bond.

