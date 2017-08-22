Milford delays West Shore Middle School’s first day of school by 3 days

Students in class (Photo: Shutterstock)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Public Schools has announced that the first day of school for the students at West Shore Middle School will be three days later than the rest of the town.

According to Communications Coordinator for Milford Public Schools Kathryn Bonetti, the West Shore Middle School has been undergoing a remodel and renovation project for the past several months. She says on Tuesday, a decision was made to open West Shore three days after the other schools in Milford begin their school year.

The Principal of West Shore Middle School Paul Cavanna says the three day delay will insure that all of the classrooms that students need will be completely ready for them. He says the extra time will also allow teachers to prepare their classrooms and will also give secretaries and custodians time to finish their tasks. On top of that, he says that the extra time will give the necessary time to make sure that all inspections have been done and that the building is approved for occupancy.

There will be a sneak peek of the school on Wednesday, August 30 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for 6th graders and 6:30-7:30 for the 7th and 8th graders, according to school officials. The students who attend the event need to be accompanied by a parent. The sneak peek will give students and their families a chance to visit the school, see the classrooms and the layout.

School officials say the first day of school for the district is Monday, August 28th. Students at West Shore Middle School will begin school on Thursday, August 31st, they say.

For more information on the construction of the school, you can read the principal’s West Shore School Delay Letter.

