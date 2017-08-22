Officials: Meth lab in New Haven turned out to not be a meth lab

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We have new information on Tuesday about an investigation in New Haven.
Earlier this week, police thought they may have stumbled onto a meth lab.
It turns out that it was not a meth lab.
During a wellness check at a house on Rosette Street, police found barrels full of liquids along with some powders.
They sent a HAZMAT team in, but on Tuesday, they say it was not a meth lab.
They aren’t yet saying exactly what was going on in there.
The fire chief says the substances inside of the house were not a danger.