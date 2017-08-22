One month after his death, mother of 14-year-old shares his last photo

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been one month and two days since Tyrick Keyes died from gunshot wounds in New Haven.

“They took all his dreams away, but not only his, mine, and that’s why I’m pleading to these mothers to please, or the murderer to please turn yourself in. It’s like my heart is gone,” said Demethra Telford.

Telford says her 14-year-old son was shot twice in the stomach and another bullet grazed his shoulder. The shooting happened back on July 16th, just three blocks away from their Newhallville home. After several surgeries, Telford says her son’s heart gave out.

“I had to lay next to him on the bed, you know in the thing, and watch my son and as I watched my son, I watched him suffer so I didn’t want to see him suffer anymore and I pulled the plug,” said Telford.

Weeks later, no arrests have been made and Telford reached out exclusively to News 8, sharing the last picture of her son in hopes that someone comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.

“People wherever or whatever that seen what happened, that know what happened, take a look at my son. If it was theirs, they wouldn’t want a piece of their heart gone,” said Telford.

New Haven Police say they have interviewed more than 60 people and are following up on some solid leads.

“We are taking this case very seriously. We are working on this investigation around the clock. This is a tragic situation. A 14-year-old was killed,” said Assistant Chief Archie Generoso.

Demethra says with each passing day, the fight for justice gets harder.

“I gotta talk to my baby through his box and that’s how I kiss him at night and every morning I wake up and I kiss him and talk to him,” said Telford.

The youngest of five children, Tyrick would have been starting high school next week. Instead of watching him head to class, Demethra is searching for his killer.

“I bought him a shirt, I got the backpack and I got some pants and we were supposed to go shopping on the 26th before he starts school on the 28th, but now he’s not here to see that,” said Telford.

New Haven Police say anyone can text an anonymous tip by sending “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 or call their anonymous tip line at 203-946-6296 05 1-866-888-TIPS or email at ECIC@newhavenct.gov