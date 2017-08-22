PD: Suffield woman drops baby on police cruiser to attack boyfriend

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Suffield woman was arrested after allegedly dropping her baby to attack her boyfriend in front of police officers on Monday.

Police say at around 6:22 p.m., officers responded to 1480 North Grand Street for a 9-1-1 hang up call. When officers arrived, they began to speak with a man who was standing in the driveway.

Police say that’s when 33-year-old Jesaida Rodriguez walked towards them, while holding her 1-year-old daughter. She then dropped the child on the hood of a nearby police cruiser and attempted to hit the man in front of the officers.

Rodriguez was then arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and risk to/impairing morals of a child. It was also learned that she was wanted on an active arrest warrant for failure to appear.

Rodriguez was held on a $8,000 and will appear in court Tuesday.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was notified and will be conducting its own investigation.