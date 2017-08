BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a person was shot in Bridgeport early Tuesday morning.

Police tell News 8 that the victim was shot in the leg near the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Union Avenue. They were taken by private car to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment. There is no word on the victim’s identity or their condition.

Police say they have not identified a suspect at this time and that no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.