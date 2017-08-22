Police investigate possible untimely death in Milford

Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Ron Kauffman)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a possible untimely death in Milford Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were at a home in the area of East Rutland Road and North Rutland Road for a possible untimely death. There is no word on the victim’s identity or the cause of death at this time.

Police have not released any further details.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.

