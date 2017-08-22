Senator Blumenthal reacts to President Trump’s Afghanistan address

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
- FILE - U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) (WTNH / Joe Sferazza)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal shared his reaction in Hartford Tuesday after President Trump‘s address on military activity in Afghanistan Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, Blumenthal held a news conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford and underscored that the United States must develop a more comprehensive strategy in Afghanistan.

Related Content: Trump announces plan to increase U.S. presence in Afghanistan

“The President seems to be deepening U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, and increasing troop levels, without a clear, specific strategy. This supposed new policy is vague and open ended. More details with defined achievable objectives are essential,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal continued to say that a strategy must include support for the people of Afghanistan as well.

Military force without forceful effective diplomacy is no strategy. In Afghanistan and around the world, we must defeat terrorists and prevent attacks on our nation by denying them bases and safe havens. Afghanistan must be made secure militarily, and its government must be made more capable, and less corrupt. An effective strategy requires a robust State Department, and economic and humanitarian support. Our priority goal must be America’s own security. We must defeat terrorism, and prevent terrorist attacks on our nation, but Americans deserve to know how that will be actually accomplished and measured.”

Analysis: In reversing position on Afghanistan, Trump gives himself an out

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s