Senator Blumenthal reacts to President Trump’s Afghanistan address

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal shared his reaction in Hartford Tuesday after President Trump‘s address on military activity in Afghanistan Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, Blumenthal held a news conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford and underscored that the United States must develop a more comprehensive strategy in Afghanistan.

“The President seems to be deepening U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, and increasing troop levels, without a clear, specific strategy. This supposed new policy is vague and open ended. More details with defined achievable objectives are essential,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal continued to say that a strategy must include support for the people of Afghanistan as well.

Military force without forceful effective diplomacy is no strategy. In Afghanistan and around the world, we must defeat terrorists and prevent attacks on our nation by denying them bases and safe havens. Afghanistan must be made secure militarily, and its government must be made more capable, and less corrupt. An effective strategy requires a robust State Department, and economic and humanitarian support. Our priority goal must be America’s own security. We must defeat terrorism, and prevent terrorist attacks on our nation, but Americans deserve to know how that will be actually accomplished and measured.”

