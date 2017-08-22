Senator Murphy criticizes President Trump’s Afghan War strategy

(NEXSTAR) — After President Trump announced his Afghan War strategy on Monday night, criticism is coming in from at least one Senator who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee.

President Trump’s Afghan War strategy was met with skepticism by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee.

“Whatever he’s going to try is doomed to fail because he is trying to destroy the U.S. diplomatic corps. He has no one with any experience working the Afghan, Pakistan beat,” Senator Murphy said.

Related Content: Senator Blumenthal reacts to President Trump’s Afghanistan address

Murphy says neither the President nor his Secretary of State have the diplomatic experience for success in the region. In his Monday night address, President Trump prodded Pakistan for help in fighting terrorist organizations.

“Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose from continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists,” Trump said.

Criticizing the lack of key personnel in the region, Senator Murphy says the President is leading a coordinated, purposeful campaign to undermine the State Department.

“We have an Afghan government that is rife with corruption. It pushes the Afghan people to the Taliban. And without a real diplomatic and political strategy to get rid of that corruption, you can’t succeed in Afghanistan,” Senator Murphy said.

Related Content: ANALYSIS: In reversing position on Afghanistan, Trump gives himself an out

But, Secretary of Sate Rex Tillerson says the strategy and personnel are strong and prepared for the job.

“We’re ready to get going with the very competent people we have and I’m not at all concerned with the competency level or the experience of the people we have working on this. I’m quite confident in them,” Rex Tillerson, the Secretary of State said.